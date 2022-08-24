Buhari To Govs: Calls on FG over outbreak of natural disasters unlawful

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned state governors not to always call on the Federal Government for response to natural disaster in their area without first responding.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said response to flooding and other naturaldisastersshouldfollow thetripleresponsestructureof the local governments, states and the federal government.

While extending condolences to the victims of flooding in some parts of the country, Buhari said: “The structure of the response mechanism on this issue is clear: the government at the center should step in to directly address national-level emergencies and that local government councils and the states are the first responders in all situations.

“Calls for the federal government to respond to all outbreaks of natural disaster do not just display an understanding of Nigerian law. “While not a nationallevel emergency, the ongoing flooding is an emergencynevertheless. “Nigerian lives and property are at stake.

We call on governors of those states that have swung into action and engaged the necessary gear to continue with their efforts, and those that have not, to immediately face their duties of managing the flooding within their jurisdictions

