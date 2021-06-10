News

Buhari to govs: Deal with insecurity in your region

Anayo Ezugwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered state governors complaining of herdsmen inversion of the lands to find a lasting solution to the crisis.
He insisted that it is the duty of the governors to protect the citizens of the state.
Speaking in an exclusive interview on Arise Television monitored by New Telegraph, President Buhari narrated how two South-West governors visited him recently to complain about herdsmen encroaching on farmers’ lands in their regions.
“You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action,” he said.
The president also ordered security agencies to be merciless in their efforts to end violence and crime in the country.
“We have given the police and the military power to be ruthless and you watch it, in a few weeks time, there will be a difference.”

