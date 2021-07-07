Sports

Buhari to handover Team Nigeria to NOC

Shun banned substances, Dare tells athletes

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed that President Mohammadu Buhari will on Monday July 12, hand over all the qualified Nigerian athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to the Nigeria Olympic Committee ahead of their departure to Japan. This is an age-long tradition involving the government handing over the athletes to the NOC who will in turn hand them over to the International Olympic Committee.

“We are keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President who will in turn hand them over to the Nigeria Olympics Committee,” Dare said. “The unveiling of the official wear /equipment will also be done by Mr. President. “This is a very symbolic event meant to officially sent forth the team to the games. This should also inspire the athletes and to reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them.”

The Minister commended President Buhari for committing enormous resources towards Team Nigeria’s participation. Meanwhile, the minister has urged the athletes to shun banned substances as he charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the country. Dare made this charge on Tuesday in Abuja while bidding farewell to the First batch of athletes that departed for Tokyo through Abuja. Dare said: “As you are all aware, the circumstances leading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are unusual in many respects occasioned chiefly by the pandemic that has ravaged the entire human race. “Your departure for this game is evidence that working in unison we can collectively achieve whatever we set our minds to achieve as humans. “All the athletes and officials that would feature at the games have been severally educated on COVID-19 compliance and anti doping instructions.

Our Reporters

