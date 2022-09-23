News

Buhari to honour NIMASA boss, Jamoh

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, is set to be honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with the conferment of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

This was disclosed in a conveyance letter to Jamoh from the Office of the Minister, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, with the investiture scheduled to hold at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja on October 10. Recall that Jamoh had served the Nigerian maritime sector as an administrator for over 30 years when he was appointed by President Buhari as the NIMASA DG in March 2020. However, a statement by NIMASA’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said: “Since that time, he has overseen the successful deployment of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (aka the Deep Blue Project).

 

