Buhari to IGP: Use our new position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, to use the opportunity of Nigeria’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organisation (ICPO) popularly called- INTERPOL, to confront more aggressively the security challenges facing the nation.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President spoke at the State House, when he received in audience the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who came to present to him the newly elected Vice President (Africa), and Executive Committee Member of INTERPOL, Assistant Inspector- General of Police, AIG Garba Baba Umar.

While congratulating the Inspector General of Police, who was also at the event, for having one of his men representing the whole of Africa, Buhari said: “This is very good for our Police and I hope that the IGP would take note, now that one of you is representing the whole of Africa, it is something that you must take to the police especially the officer corps so that they can put in more effort in trying to cope with our security challenges.”

