Buhari to IGP: Use our new position at INTERPOL to confront our challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman, to use the opportunity of Nigeria’s new position at the International Criminal Police Organisation (ICPO) popularly called- INTERPOL, to confront more aggressively the security challenges facing the nation.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina,the President spoke at the State House, when he received in audience the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, who came to present to him the newly elected Vice President (Africa), and Executive Committee Member of INTERPOL, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Garba Baba Umar.

 

While congratulating the Inspector General of Police, who was also at the event, for having one of his men representing the whole of Africa, Buhari said: “This is very good for our Police and I hope that the IGP would take note, now that one of you is representing the whole of Africa, it is something that you must take to the police especially the officer corps so that they can put in more effort in trying to cope with our security challenges.”

The President also extended his congratulations to the new Vice President of INTERPOL, urging him not to relent on his good records.

The Minster of Police Affairs in his remarks said AIG Garba Baba Umar had always distinguished himself in the service in various capacities and his election into the prestigious seat was well merited.

AIG Umar was elected into the position on November 25, 2021 at the 89th General Assembly of INTERPOL which held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Pols

APC: We’ll conduct free, fair, Convention – Buni

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has said that the party would conduct a free, fair and credible National Convention. Buni stated this in his new year message statement issued by the secretary, Senator John Akpanudoudehe.

However, the chairman did not state the date for the National Convention.

The Convention has been slated for February 5 this year with some APC members have doubt over it.

It would be recalled that some APC groups had threatened to revolt should the Caretaker Committee shift the date of the Convention beyond February.

On the Convention, Akpanudoudehe said: “In fulfillment of the NEC mandate, CECPC in 2021 respectively and successfully conducted ward, local government, and state congresses to elect substantial party executives. On 20th December, 2021, at its 18th regular meeting, it deliberated on the planned National Convention and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant substructures for the National Convention. All is now set for the conduct of a rancour-free National Convention.”

Speaking on the wishes of the party for the year, the secretary said: “Our great party, the All Progressives Congress, its leadership, supporters, and teeming members join all Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of the 2022 New Year.

“Despite the challenges brought by events of 2021, notably the effects and restrictions of several waves of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and most recently the Omicron variant, the year 2021 was indeed an eventful year for APC and the Governor Mai Mala Buni CECPC leadership of the Party.

“Recall that the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was birthed by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in June 2020 as an interim administration to steer the affairs of the Party following widespread and crippling internal rancours that had threatened the kernel and continued existence of the Party.

“Under the able leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as the Governor of Yobe State, the CECPC leadership consulted widely and immediately undertook the task of understudying the state of the Party and setting agenda to identify issues and to resolve all pending and emerging internal crisis within the Party at all levels, and to create a harmonious working atmosphere for the Party’s planned National Convention.”

 

 

