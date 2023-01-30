Buhari to inaugurate 8 projects in Kano

Kano State Government has said it has concluded arrangements to receive President Muhammadu Buhari who will pay a state visit to commission eight development projects in the state. A statement issued by the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba said stated that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will receive the President and his entourage. He said while in Kano, Buhari will inaugurate the 10 megawatt Federal Government, Kano Grid Solar Power, multi-billion naira Dala Inland Dry Port in Zawachiki, Kumbotso local government area. He listed other projects to beinauguratetoincludeKano state Data Centre at Audu Baki Secretariat, Tier Data Centre and office complex at Galaxy Backbone Limited ProjectatAhmaduBelloWay. The rest are commissioning of Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu; Muhammadu Buhari Road Rotary Interchange at NNPC Station, along Maiduguri Road; Aliko Dangote Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Centre, Zaria Road and a Federal Government Housing Units at Gandun Sarki, Darmanawa.
