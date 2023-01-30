News

Buhari to inaugurate 8 projects in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State Government has said it has concluded arrangements to receive President Muhammadu Buhari who will pay a state visit to commission eight development projects in the state. A statement issued by the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba said stated that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will receive the President and his entourage. He said while in Kano, Buhari will inaugurate the 10 megawatt Federal Government, Kano Grid Solar Power, multi-billion naira Dala Inland Dry Port in Zawachiki, Kumbotso local government area. He listed other projects to beinauguratetoincludeKano state Data Centre at Audu Baki Secretariat, Tier Data Centre and office complex at Galaxy Backbone Limited ProjectatAhmaduBelloWay. The rest are commissioning of Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu; Muhammadu Buhari Road Rotary Interchange at NNPC Station, along Maiduguri Road; Aliko Dangote Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Centre, Zaria Road and a Federal Government Housing Units at Gandun Sarki, Darmanawa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Guber election: September 19 to end ‘godfatherism’ in Edo politics – Group

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Indigent young graduates of Edo State origin, under the aegis of the ‘Bury Godfatherism in Edo’ yesterday declared that the September 19 governorship election will mark the end of ‘godfatherism’ in the state politics. Coordinator of the group, Osaro Idemudia, recalled how in 2007, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole fought and defeated godfatherism during the hay days […]
News

COVID-19: Okowa declares low key burial for late father

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday declared that his late father and Patriarch of the Okowa family, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, will be buried privately this month due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to obey safety protocols. According to him, the major burial ceremony, which will be a “celebration of […]
News Top Stories

Nigerians spend N2.129trn on fuel in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Nigerians expended over N2.129 trillion on petroleum products in 12 months.   The Nigerian Nation-al Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which declared this on Sunday, announced that its downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), recorded N234.63 billion revenue from the sale of white  products in the month of March 2021, representing a 24.7 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica