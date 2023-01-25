Buhari to inaugurate Dangote Refinery before leaving office

The management of Dangote Group of Companies has dismissed the media reports that Dangote Refinery was part of the facilities President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned in Lagos. The company in a statement signedbythe groupchief of branding and communications officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, said the President will commission the refinery before leaving office in May. He said: “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading reports regarding the commissioning of our Dangote Refinery during the present working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Lagos State. “We want to state categorically that our 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) Refinery project was never part of the President’s programme on projects to be commissioned. “For the record, the projects slated for commissioning in Lagos State by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR include Lekki Deep Sea Port; 32-Metric Tonnes Lagos Rice Mill, Imota; 18.75km Eleko to Epe T Junction Express road; John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan, Blue Line Rail (Phase 1) commissioning (Marina to Mile 2).
