Buhari to inaugurate Imota Rice Mill Jan 2023

The Imota Rice Mill in Lagos State has started production and is fully prepared for commissioning, according to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. He made the announcement on Tuesday at the Lagos East Senatorial District Mega Rally at Ikorodu Town Hall. He also confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be invited to the Imota Rice Mill’s official commissioning in January 2023. He declared: “We will invite President Muhammadu Buhari to commission the Imota Rice Mill in January next year.” It has started to produce rice.

It will be inaugurated in January, together with the Lekki Sea Port, by the President. ‘‘Buhari has agreed to travel to Lagos East to formally open the nation’s largest rice mill. “He’ll also be there to officially open the Lekki Deep Seaport.

The administration has brought all of these great international projects to Lagos-East.” Sanwo-Olu urged the APC supporters and residents of Ikorodu-East LCDA in Lagos State, who had gathered in large numbers to receive him and other APC chieftains, to cast their votes “APC from top to bottom, including distinguished senators, members of the House of Representatives, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president. Vote APC in March for our members of the House of Assembly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for governor and deputy governor.”

Sanwo-Olu asked them to prepare their PVCs and said: “Get your PVCs immedi-ately so you can vote for APC candidates; they are available for pickup. Choose Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as your president in February.” ‘‘It’s been an honour to have your support, he continued, for our candidates for the House of Assembly and the Senate as well as for all other political offices.” ‘‘We are pleased with what they have accomplished. The presidential election will be held in February, and Tinubu will be elected as the winner. By God’s extraordinary grace, the House of Assembly and the presidential election will be held in March.”

 

