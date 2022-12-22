News

Buhari to inaugurate Lekki Port for commercial operation in 2023

Lekki Port is to commence commercial operation after being officially commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2023. Also the port would carry out trial operations, once it completed the installation of necessary port equipment and infrastructure. The Managing Director of Lekki Port Lagos Free Trade Zone Enterprises Limited (LPLEL), Mr Du Ruogang, who disclosed this in Lagos explained the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT) was putting everything in place to give a world-class port experience in Sub Sahara Africa, saying that port has now put Nigeria on the global map in the maritime landscape.

 

