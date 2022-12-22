Buhari to inaugurate Lekki Port for commercial operation in 2023

Lekki Port is to commence commercial operation after being officially commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2023. Also the port would carry out trial operations, once it completed the installation of necessary port equipment and infrastructure. The Managing Director of Lekki Port Lagos Free Trade Zone Enterprises Limited (LPLEL), Mr Du Ruogang, who disclosed this in Lagos explained the terminal operator, Lekki Free Port Terminal (LFT) was putting everything in place to give a world-class port experience in Sub Sahara Africa, saying that port has now put Nigeria on the global map in the maritime landscape.
EPL: West Ham strike late in thriller with Chelsea
*As Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton Andriy Yarmolenko’s last-gasp winner settled an eventful London derby with Chelsea and delivered a huge boost to West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation. In a topsy-turvy game, which saw West Ham infuriated when Tomas Soucek’s first-half goal was ruled out by VAR, substitute Yarmolenko made the […]
NAFDAC sizes N1.7trn tramadol, destroys N4bn products
Tramadol worth N1.7 trillion has been seized while N4 billion worth of unwholesome food and products have been destroyed across the country, Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has revealed. Adeyeye, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, also revealed ongoing plans to bring […]
Inibehe Effiong: Gov’s aides tackle Falana over suit against A’Ibom CJ
Media aides to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, have tackled a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana and twelve other lawyers for dragging the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, to court for allegedly not releasing the certified true copy of court’s proceedings of July 27, 2022. They described Falana’s action as the […]
