News

Buhari to inaugurate Owerri- Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe roads in May –Uzodimma

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has said President Muhammadu Buhari has granted his request to inaugurate the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri- Okigwe roads in May. This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to journalists in Owerri on Tuesday, stated that the governor said he received the president’s on Tuesday in Abuja, when he briefed him on the progress so far recorded on the two projects. Uzodinma said although they are federal roads, his government decided to reconstruct them to “alleviate the sufferings of the people and enable farmers to evacuate their produce with ease”.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Govern-ment would be moved to compensate the Imo Government for embarking on the projects. He said that the contractors – Craneburg – a world class construction company handling the projects, had given assurance that they would be ready by next month, having achieved 90 per cent completion.

“It is, therefore, worthy to note that the roads, which are federal roads, are currently being reconstructed by Imo Government with dual carriage for the Owerri-Orlu Road and expanded width for the Owerri-Okigwe Road, as approved by the president,” he said. The governor, however, said that arrangements were in top gear to award the Owerri/Egbu/Mbaise/ Umuahia Road for reconstruction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anti-corruption stance: Revenue contractors set for showdown with Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Less than two months to the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as governor of Anambra State, some revenue contractors are perfecting plans to challenge his fight against corruption in the Internally Generated Revenue department.   The plot, Sunday Telegraph gathered, is to frustrate fresh revenue contracts that would be awarded by Soludo”s administration and battle […]
News Top Stories

Jonathan, Jega, Nwodo, Adebanjo: Why Nigeria must restructure before 2023 general election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A nation is an organic being whose life is characterised by reforms, adaptation and structural changes… The call for restructuring has continued to grow louder. Within these six decades, our political space has assumed many colourations –Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Some eminent Nigerians, yesterday, declared that restructuring of Nigeria before the 2023 general election is possible. […]
News

Christmas: Operators accuse FG over unutilised electricity, rising costs of food items

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Stakeholders have berated the federal government over the rising unutilised electricity in the sector days to Christmas New Year celebrations. This happens, as unutilised power rose to 3,018 megawatts weeks ago from 1, 080 in 2013, indicating an increase of 291 per cent in eight years. Speaking to the Saturday Telegraph on the issue, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica