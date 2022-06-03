Buhari to Investors: Look beyond global challenges, invest in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on investors to look beyond the challenges currently facing the world and invest in Africa, particularly Nigeria. The President made this call yesterday in Madrid when he addressed the Spain- Nigeria meeting organised by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments during his state visit to Spain. Buhari told the gathering of Spanish and Nigerian corporationsandinvestorsto look towards Africa for the opportunities therein. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “It is currently a challenging time for the global economy.

But I have always held the strong conviction that there is no crisiswithoutanaccompanyingopportunityandsolution. Increased collaboration with African nations could well be what Europe needs to mitigateagainstbothcurrentand potentialfuturesupply-chain challenges and improve our economic opportunities.”

Buhari added that the business meeting provided a good opportunity to advance trade relations between the two nations which are today principally dominated by the oil and gas sector. “I believe this forum is an excellent platform to establish and strengthen business relationships, share valuable experience, and collaborate for the mutual benefit of our countries.

“For quite a number of decades, Spain has been one of Nigeria’s most important trading partners. It is, for example, a major importer of Nigerian crude oil. Nigeria’s exports to Spain stood at $4.8 billion in 2020 while Spain’s exports to Nigeria increased from $97.2 million in 1995 to $517 million in 2020. A lot more can be done to increase thevolumeof tradeandtoday presents a good opportunity to explore how this can be achieved.” He reiterated that his administration has put in place mechanisms to shift the age-long dependence on oil for the sustenance of the country, adding that the focus now was into the value chain and exploitation of available abundant solid minerals.

“Since the inception of our administration in 2015, we have concentrated on moving beyond the historical dependence on crude oil for government revenue and foreign exchange inflows. We have successfully driven its diversification and put the economy on the path of sustainableandinclusivegrowth through an open, rules based and market-oriented way of doing business.”

Buhari, therefore, called on investors at the meeting to take advantage of the opportunities that the Nigerian market offered, adding: “We are open to widening collaboration with Spain, and in order to encourage private capital inflow, we have put together fiscal investment incentives which include the following: three to five years tax holidays for enterprises in what we deem to be pioneer industries; tax-free operations and no restrictions on expatriate quotas in our Free Trade Zones; capital allowances for agriculture, manufacturing and engineering among others”.

The President also used the opportunity to thank the Spanish government for the donation of 4.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria. Earlierinhisremarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade andInvestment, OtunbaNiyi Adebayo, noted that Nigeria and Spain have enjoyed a very cordial relationship since the 1960s.

He said Nigeria was committed to increasing its volumeof tradewithSpain, even as Spain is currently one of Nigeria’s strongest EU trading partners, adding: “Since signingtheAfricanContinental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Nigeria is also a gateway to the wider African market. Nigeria is a central point for companies wishing to do business in other parts of Africa. We are attracting and retaining sustainable investments by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The Federal Government is addressing critical concerns around infrastructure and security; andcreating employmentfor its youthful population.”

