Buhari to Investors: Look beyond global challenges, invest in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on investors to look beyond the challenges currently facing the world and invest in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

The President made this call Thursday in Madrid when he addressed the Spain-Nigeria meeting organised by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments during his state visit to Spain.

Buhari told the gathering of Spanish and Nigerian corporations and investors to look towards Africa for the opportunities therein.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “It is currently a challenging time for the global economy. But I have always held the strong conviction that there is no crisis without an accompanying opportunity and solution. Increased collaboration with African nations could well be what Europe needs to mitigate against both current and potential future supply-chain challenges and improve our economic opportunities.”

Buhari added that the business meeting provided a good opportunity to advance trade relations between the two nations which are today principally dominated by the oil and gas sector.

“I believe this forum is an excellent platform to establish and strengthen business relationships, share valuable experience, and collaborate for the mutual benefit of our countries.

“For quite a number of decades, Spain has been one of Nigeria’s most important trading partners. It is, for example, a major importer of Nigerian crude oil. Nigeria’s exports to Spain stood at $4.8 billion in 2020 while Spain’s exports to Nigeria increased from $97.2 million in 1995 to $517 million in 2020. A lot more can be done to increase the volume of trade and today presents a good opportunity to explore how this can be achieved.”

He reiterated that his administration has put in place mechanisms to shift the age-long dependence on oil for the sustenance of the country, adding that the focus now was into the value chain and exploitation of available abundant solid minerals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...