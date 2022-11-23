Buhari to launch book on achievements Dec 8

Indication was that President Mohammadu Buhari would on December 8th launch a book titled: ‘Compendium of Significant Achievements of President Mohammadu Buhari administration’. The over 1300 page book records the significant milestone achievements by the over seven years of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The compendium which comprises pictorials and infrastructural evidences cut across all sectors, Agriculture, Rail infrastructure, food Security, Safety nets, Security architecture, Maritime, Airports, and Second Niger Bridge among others.

It was disclosed that the book which is put together by Muhammadu Buhari Organisaion Dynamic Support Group has already been presented to President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some top government functionaries at the Presidential Villa, by the National Coordinator of the group, Hon.Usman Ibrahim. According to the National Coordinator of the group, Hon Usman Ibrahim (Sardaunan Samarin Naijeria), the official launching of the book which he disclosed has gotten the buy in of the Presidency and the top hierarchy of ruling All Progressive Congress

