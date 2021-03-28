Buhari to leaders: Lead by example

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on leaders at all levels to show exemplary leadership, so as to overcome the current challenges facing the country. President Buhari made the call in a message to the 2021 annual lecture of Arewa House, held on Saturday in Kaduna.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the president also called on Nigerians to put the nation first, in all their dealings, as was done by the country’s founding fathers, in the likes of Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He stressed that good leadership would provide a platform for the nation to overcome its challenges and unlock the huge potentials of the country. “Our ability to collectively address the challenges in our country today will go along way in unlocking its huge potentialities and the starting point is leadership by example,” he said.

He also called for commitment to inclusiveness and provision of quality education, particularly for girls, to develop to their full capacity.

Buhari added that there was need to improve coordination and collaboration among leaders, for good governance at Federal, State and Local government levels, in a bid to take the country to enviable heights.

“We must not assume that the problems of our country should and can be solved by President Buhari administration alone.

“Yes, we lead by example, but every stakeholder has a responsibility to work collectively and put the interest of our country first and foremost. “We must not forget the virtue of selfless service, which was inherent in our founding fathers, like the Sardauna.

“We have no choice, if indeed we are committed to the welfare, prosperity, peace and security of our people, but to be selfless in service and honor them by making peace and security as a cardinal point in all our actions,” the president stated.

He reiterated that his administration would not waiver in its commitment of enhancing security, building the economy and fighting corruption.

Also speaking, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Umar Ibn Garba-El-Kanami, noted that security challenges had slowed down northern Nigeria’s economic development. He urged the participants to come up with new measures to tackle the challenges and move the region forward.

Like this: Like Loading...