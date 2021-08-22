News

Buhari to leaders: Rid Nigeria of divisiveness, unite people

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all emerging leaders to rid the country of divisiveness and unite the people. The President made this call yesterday in an address to the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero and his people at his coronation ceremony.

The speech was read on his behalf by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. The President said the prevailing circumstances of the nation imposed a demand on leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.

Buhari noted that the Emir’s turbaning came at a time when the prevailing social and socioeconomic conditions in the country have created an opportunity for emerging leaders to display their qualities and work earnestly for continued peace and unity.

He disclosed that the Emir’s father was a symbol of unity, not only within his Kingdom but also within Northern Nigeria and the whole country. Buhari recalled that the late Emir, Ado Bayero, represented simplicity, good leadership and a leader who devoted his life to unity of the country. “I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in the pursuit of anything he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on 19th January, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against the Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

While expressing the hope that the new Emir of Bichi would exhibit similar qualities, the President acknowledged that he had already begun to toe the lines of his late father. Congratulating the new Emir, Buhari said he would continue to pray for his success and look forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of his emirate and Nigerians in general. Gambari, who is an uncle of the Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, from his mother’s side, reaffirmed his loyalty and affinity to the Emir. He described the recreation of Kano’s additional four emirates by the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration as ‘‘wonderful, historic and innovative.” Other members of the Presidential delegation were the Ministers of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

