Buhari to leave for Ghana to attend summit on Mali crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday  depart Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political developments in Mali.
This was disclosed on Saturday in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
According to him, the meeting was at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.
Prior to the Extraordinary Summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country.
As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained.
Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.
He is expected back in Abuja at the end of the one-day Summit.

