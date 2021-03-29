Buhari to leave for London for routine medical check-up

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday day proceed to London, the United Kingdom (UK), for a routine medical check-up.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President will meet with security chiefs first in the morning after which he will embark on the journey.

He will be back in the country during the second week of April.

The President was last in the UK for medical check-up in May 2018 after he had stayed over 100 days for same purpose in the preceeding year (2017).

