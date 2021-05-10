Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, cancels homage

President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitr at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

This was disclosed yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

According to him, the President decided on a low-key celebration of the global Eid El-Fitr, a day celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, because of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The President who directed that the celebration be limited nationally due to COVI-19 urged his family, personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja to congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers, which the prayer is fixed for 9am.

He said there would not be any traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.

“As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” he stated.

