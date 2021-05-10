News

Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, cancels homage

Posted on Author awrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to celebrate this year’s Eid-El- Fitr at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

This was disclosed yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

 

According to him, the President decided on a low-key celebration of the global Eid El-Fitr, a day celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, because of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

 

The President who directed that the celebration be limited nationally due to COVI-19 urged his family, personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja to congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers, which the prayer is fixed for 9am.

 

He said there would not be any traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.

 

“As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]
News Top Stories

NWODO, EZEIFE, OTHERS: UMAHI’S DEFECTION WARNING TO PDP, APC TO PICK IGBO CANDIDATES in 2023

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Steve Uzoechi, Okey Maduforo, Uchenna Inya, Kenneth Ofoma, Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

More reactions yesterday trailed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as some prominent Igbo leaders said Umahi’s defection is a strong warning to the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick the presidential candidates of their parties from the South-East geo-political zone. Their argument, Saturday […]
News

Osun families beg Oyetola to reverse chieftaincy installation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aareago families of Ara in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State have called on Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to reverse the recent installation of John Babatunde Ibirogba as the Aareago of Ara by the Alara of Ara, Oba Olubayo Adesola Windapo. The families alleged that due consultation was not made before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica