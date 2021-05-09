Buhari to mark Eid in Villa, cancels homage

…warns youth against violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has resolved to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed on Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday.

According to him, the President decided on a low-key celebration of the global Eid El-Fitr, a day celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, because of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The President, who directed that the celebration be limited nationally due to COVI-19 urged his family, personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja to congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers.

Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

He said there would not be any traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.