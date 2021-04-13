Buhari to Muslims: Remember poor, IDPs at Ramadan

…as Lawan preaches peace, national unity

Lawrence Olaoye and Chukwu David,

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims in the country to remember the poor and the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs) as they commence Ramadan Tuesday.

The Ramadan, which begins today, marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting.

In a message to the nation to mark the occasion, the President prayed to Allah to accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation.

He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.

And in a related development, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Muslim Ummah to stress messages of peace, love and National unity as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins across the Islamic world.

Lawan urged them to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline and sacrifice.

These were contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Mr. Ola Awoniyi.

“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.

“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.

“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.

“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.

The Senate President alao wished the Muslim Ummah a blissful Ramadan.

