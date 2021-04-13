News

Buhari to Muslims: Remember poor, IDPs at Ramadan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Lawan preaches peace, national unity

Lawrence Olaoye and Chukwu David,
Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims in the country to remember the poor and the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs) as they commence Ramadan Tuesday.
The Ramadan, which begins today, marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting.
In a message to the nation to mark the occasion, the President prayed to Allah to accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation.
He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.
He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.
And in a related development, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the Muslim Ummah to stress messages of peace, love and National unity as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins across the Islamic world.
Lawan urged them to remember the Holy Month as a period of fasting, sober reflection, self-discipline and sacrifice.
These were contained in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Mr.  Ola Awoniyi.
“I urge us to remember our dear country in our prayers as we seek to overcome the challenges we are facing as a nation.
“This is in the realisation that Allah is the Almighty, kind and greater than all human problems.
“I enjoin us to stress the importance of peace, love, generosity and unity in our teachings during this sacred period.
“We should also not let down our guards in the observance of COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols in our spiritual and other activities during the Holy Month,” Lawan said.
The Senate President alao wished the Muslim Ummah a blissful Ramadan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Why we’re forging new political movement –Okorocha

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says no idea of zoning in APC A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that the state of affairs in the polity has made the birthing of a new political order more urgent and compelling. Against that backdrop, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District has assured of a regrouping of […]
News

Edo guber: Group decries rising incidence of violence

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A coalition of Edo professionals under the aegis of ‘Unuedo Renaissance (UR), yesterday expressed worry over the alarming rise in incidence of violence ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial election in the state, noting that voters in the state are not timid and will resist attempts by some politicians to subvert the will of the […]
News

Magu will now respond to allegations made against him in public, says lawyer

Posted on Author Reporter

  The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says he is ready to fight back at orchestrated attacks against his person. Magu’s position was contained in a statement on Sunday by his legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, in which he denied misappropriating funds recovered from the Nigerian National Petroleum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica