Buhari to NASS: Align your legislative agenda with our devt priorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the leadership of the National Assembly to align its Legislative Agenda with his administration’s nine priority areas of development.

This came as the President called on citizens with misgivings on any existing law to follow laid out democratic process in effecting change. The President made these calls yesterday in his remarks at the Joint Executive- Legislative Retreat held at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa.

According to him, his government had already streamlined its priorities to nine areas of development and ministers had been mandated to align their targets with the bigger picture of making life better for all Nigerians.

“While all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have been given clear mandates and yearly targets towards achieving the set indicators and goals, I recognize the critical role of the National Assembly in helping to deliver this Agenda and the strategic goals set by this government.

“We cannot do this alone without your support and collaboration. I am equally aware that both the Senate and the House of Representatives have adopted the new Legislative Agenda for the current Assembly. I must thank the Senate President and Rt. Hon. Speaker for the updated version of the Legislative Agenda of the 9th National Assembly.

“The urgent need for aligning the 9-Point priority Agenda and the Legislative Agenda of both the Senate and the House cannot be over-emphasized. I will therefore suggest that a technical committee be established after this retreat to harmonise these critical and strategic documents to help improve synergy and coordination.’’

Buhari said he had already inaugurated a National Steering Committee co-chaired by the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Mr. Peterside Atedo with representation from the National Assembly to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) to succeed vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

The President said the National Steering Committee will facilitate the linkage between policy plans and budget in a manner that will help lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.

“Similarly, I unveiled a 9-point Priority Development Agenda of this administration aimed at improving the livelihood of Nigerians within the next three years.

These include: building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhancing social inclusion and reducing poverty; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export and attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products.

“Expand transport and other infrastructural development; expand business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation; expand access to quality education, affordable healthcare and productivity of Nigerians; build a system to fight corruption on a permanent basis, improve governance and create social cohesion and improve security for all.”

The President recognised the possibility of people disagreeing with some existing laws, but encouraged them to engage in the process of reviewing such legislations in line with democratic practices.

He said: “Let me also remind our fellow patriots, countrymen and women, that the process of lawmaking and governance are dynamic and ever evolving. I will seek their indulgence to be patient with any legislation or law which they have certain misgivings about, and engage the process for reviewing such laws in line with democratic practices.”

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, said the lawmakers were ready to continue to cooperate and collaborate with the executive for the benefit of Nigerians.

