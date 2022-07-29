Buhari to N’Deltans: Allow govt to execute projects in your area

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged people of the Niger Delta region to provide a conducive environment for the government to implement developmental projects initiated for the zone. The President made this appeal yesterday at the Presidential Villa during the opening of a twoday Management Retreat organized by Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.

Buhari, who noted government’s huge commitments to the region to give the people a new lease of life, said his administration was poised to implement more prudent policies and programmes aimed at bringing about a better Niger Delta region. Represented by the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, Buhari said: “I urge all well- meaning Nigerians, especially the Niger Deltans, to exercise restraint and ensure a conducive and secured environment for implementation of the several developmental Projects and Programmes in the Region.”

He particularly mentioned the ongoing East- West Road project as one of the largest infrastructure in Nigeria, stressing that it was strategic in connecting the nation’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region. The President noted that the project was a priority to his administration and gave assurance that it would be completed before the end of his tenure as President by 2023. Buhari directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and its subsidiaries to step in with a view to fixing the Section 4 of the East West Road (Eleme Roundabout to Onne Junction) through the Tax credit Scheme. “This should be expeditiously addressed, considering the importance of the road to our national economy,” he added.

Hinting on his government’s plan to constitute a new Board for the NNDC, he acknowledged the receipt of the Forensic Audit Report on the Commission earlier requested by the Governors of the South-South region. The President disclosed that his government had already begun a phased implementation of the recommendations submitted. “In pursuance of our determination to curb corruption and in response to the call of the governors of South-South for a Forensic Audit of NDDC, I undertook some critical reforms and requested a Forensic Audit of NDDC from inception to 2019. “The Report of the Audit has been submitted and implementation of its recommendations has commenced in phases. This process will soon usher in a new Management and Board for the Commission,” he assured.

