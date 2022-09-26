News Top Stories

Buhari To Nigerians In Diaspora: Give resources, talents, others back to your country

\President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in Diaspora to willingly give back some of their resources, talents, skills and global exposure for the development of the country.

 

Buhari, who said this on Saturday evening at a Town Hall meeting with Diasporan Nigerians in New York, United States of America, reinstated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent general election in 2023.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the Nigerians for exemplary roles in their different areas of endeavour, urging them to continue in that line to earn the respect of their hosts.

Buhari noted that excellence in their careers made the President of the US, Joe Biden, to appoint some of them into his cabinet, adding that many others have been elected or appointed to various responsible and competitive positions in their host country.

Congratulating those who have brought honour and pride to Nigeria by their conducts, he urged them to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility in order that they continue to remain reference points of excellence as they serve mankind.

Urging them to continue to be law-abiding in their host communities as good Ambassadors of Nigeria, the President said his government created the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to serve as a bridge between them and the country in the developmental agenda with the expectation that they would give back to the country.

“As our Diaspora ambassadors, we expect your willingness to ‘give back’ to Nigeria some of your resources, talents, skills and global exposure in the development of our great country, Nigeria.”

Buhari gave assurances that the government would continue to act in their interests whenever the need arises, citing recent evacuations in Libya, South Africa and, recently, in Ukraine, adding that he had also approved the same in UAE and India.

He equally commended them for Diaspora remit-  tances which stood at $20 billion dollars in 2021; an amount four times the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the same period as well as their investments in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, such as healthcare, agriculture, education, information and communication technology (ICT), housing and real estate, transportation, oil and gas.

 

The President lauded Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chair of NIDCOM who coordinated the event, for her innovative programmes to bring the ambassadors closer home through the Diaspora Registration Portal, the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust (NDIT).

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to free, fair and transparent elections in 2023 as this were the only way Nigeria could continue to “set the right example for the rest of Africa and, hopefully, stop the recourse to unconstitutional changes of governments in our sub-region and the rest of the African Continent.”

 

