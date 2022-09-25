News

Buhari To Nigerians In Diaspora: Give resources, talents, others back to your country

…restates commitment to free, fair polls in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in diaspora to willingly give back some of their resources, talents, skills and global exposure for the development of the country.

Buhari, who restated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent general elections in 2023, said this on Saturday evening at a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians in The Diaspora in New York, United States of America.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the Nigerians for the exemplary roles they were playing in their different areas of endeavours, urging them to continue in that line to earn the respect of their hosts.

Buhari, who noted that their excellence in their careers made the President of the US, Joe Biden, to appoint some of them into his cabinet, added that many others have been elected/appointed into various responsible and competitive positions in their host country.

Congratulating those who have brought honour and pride to Nigeria by their conducts, the President urged them to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibilities in order that they continue to remain reference points of excellence as they serve mankind.

Buhari gave assurances that the government would continue to act in their interests whenever the need arises, citing recent evacuations in Libya, South Africa, and recently in Ukraine adding that he had also approved the same in UAE and India.

He equally commended them for Diaspora remittances which stood at $20 billion in 2021, an amount four times the Foreign Direct Investment in the same period, as well as their investments in various sectors of the Nigerian economy such as Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Housing and Real Estate, Transportation, Oil and Gas.

The President lauded Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chair of NIDCOM, who coordinated the event, for her innovative programmes to bring the ambassadors closer home such as Diaspora Registration Portal, the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust (NDIT).

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to free, fair and transparent elections in 2023 as this was the only way Nigeria could continue to “set the right example for the rest of Africa and hopefully stop the recourse to unconstitutional changes of governments in our sub-region and the rest of the African continent.”

 

