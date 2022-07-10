Buhari to Nigerians: You must report terrorists to institutions

Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to always report the activities of the terrorists in the country to security agencies. The President made this call yesterday yesterday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at his country home in Daura, Katsina State. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country. Speaking to newsmen at his country home, the President said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation. “My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities; the people know them. So, let them report them to the security agencies. “I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families,” he said. The President expressed the hope that the rainy season would be good for food production in the country, noting that when the government closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and have not regretted that decision. “Now, we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice,” he said. At the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the President had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all. “He has done well to ensure peace and turnaround of the economy, and all that is within his capacity to promote safety in Nigeria. He remains a man of integrity and we are proud of his achievements. “For more than seven years, he has been working for the good of the country. We pray that God will surround him with people that will help him,” he said. The Emir said the community had always been proud of the President, knowing his penchant for fairness, justice and upholding the rule of law. “No one can accuse him of theft or any form of corruption. We, the people of Daura are behind you, Mr President. The work you have done for the community and the country, it is only God that will reward you,” he said. While efforts by security agencies had resulted in the “recovery”, or (re) arrest of many of the fugitives, there are concerns that others are still at large. The development, according to experts, has not helped the fragile security situation in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...