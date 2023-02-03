Buhari To Nigeria’s Neighbours: Let border policing be effective to curb terrorism, economic sabotage, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the countries bordering Nigeria to place more premium on effective policing of borders in order to curb terrorism, economic sabotage and illicit flow of arms. The President gave this charge yesterday while playing host to Dr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General, World Customs Organization (WCO), who was in Nigeria for a Global Conference on Fragile Borders.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended Mikuriya for his 4th visit to the country, adding that this one was coming at a time Nigeria was preparing for general election. He said: “I have made it a cardinal commitment to ensure each Nigerian is able to exercise their franchise by participating in a free and fair election, in true practice of our relatively nascent democracy. “It is our objective to ensure this takes place in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere, despite all the usual excitement and gamesmanship that is known to occur during election campaigning.” Buhari said the theme of the conference is ‘Enabling Customs in Fragile and Conflict Affected Situations,’ was important to most countries in Africa as it remains an issue in sub-national security.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...