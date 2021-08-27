Buhari to NIS: Secure our borders

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure security at the nation’s borders with neighbouring countries.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the President Friday, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said he was given additional responsibilities on how to control influx of foreigners into the county and ensure that local jobs were not lost to foreigners.

“I’ve been able to brief Mr. President on what we are doing and he has given me additional responsibilities on what we can do to make this country safer and better.

“Nigerians should be happier that the borders will be safer now than before and efforts will be made to make sure there are no counter-crossing across our borders. All persons who are in our country, who are non-Nigerians, we must monitor to see what they’re doing that are of benefit to this country,” he said.

He continued: “As you are aware, each person enters Nigeria with a condition, whether to do a business or to establish a business, but not to take the business of Nigerians. So, Mr. President has tasked us to make sure we look at this issue deeply to make sure that Nigerian labour is protected, Nigerian economy is protected, not taken away by foreigners who just come to do business and take away the money and not to invest.”

