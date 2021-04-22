Buhari to Northern govs: Insecurity will end soon

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Northern governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), that his administration would soon put an end to insecurity in the region.

The President gave this assurance Thursday after a meeting with the governors at the Presidential Villa.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong: “This meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the insecurities that are very similar. So we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it since it’s about the insecurity.”

Asked the key takeaways from the meeting, Lalong said: “I think these are not to be disclosed because they are about security. But the take away I see is that the meeting with the President was very fruitful and we are also very committed, and we have seen a lot of commitment. So, we are waiting for implementation.

“The assurance I will give you is that based on this meeting, we will also wait to see the commitment, and Mr. President has given us that assurance.”

Those at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and governors of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Niger, Abubakar Bello, and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

Like this: Like Loading...