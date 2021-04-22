News

Buhari to Northern govs: Insecurity will end soon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Northern governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), that his administration would soon put an end to insecurity in the region.
The President gave this assurance Thursday after a meeting with the governors at the Presidential Villa.
Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong: “This meeting is in respect of some of the common features of insecurity that we have within our states. You’ll recall that many of the states have some of the insecurities that are very similar. So we put them together and see how to address some of those issues. And we felt that we must also meet Mr. President about it since it’s about the insecurity.”
Asked the key takeaways from the meeting, Lalong said: “I think these are not to be disclosed because they are about security. But  the take away I see is that the meeting with the President was very fruitful and we are also very committed, and we have seen a lot of commitment. So, we are waiting for implementation.
“The assurance I will give you is that based on this meeting, we will also wait to see the commitment, and Mr. President has given us that assurance.”
Those at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and governors of Kebbi, Atiku  Bagudu; Kaduna,  Nasir El-Rufai; Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Niger, Abubakar Bello, and Nasarawa,  Abdullahi Sule.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Christian lawyers want protesters’ demands implemented

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) has called on the Federal Government to immediately release the timeline for the implementation of the demands of #EndSARS protesters as a sign that it is committed to solving the problem in the police.   A statement by the lawyers made available to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday said: […]
News

“Lions Club International Partners With CRSG; start Building of Diabetic Care Center In General Hospital Ogoja & Primary Health center in Calabar south”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

District Governor of Lions Clubs International (LCI), Lion Eloma; Commends Governor Ben Ayade and Dr Betta Edu Health Commissioner for an exceptional sterling performance Lions Club International an International Nonpolitical service organization with a membership of over 1.4 million around the World is aimed at promoting the principles of good government and good citizenship by […]
News

We’ll ensure independence of Yoruba nation, says Akintoye

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Wale Elegbede

…as group begins rally on 6 continents Determined to ensure that about 55million Yoruba secure independence, leader of Yoruba World Congress (YWC), Professor Adebanji Akintoye, yesterday declared thatthepeopleinYorubaland would attain their freedom without breaching the law of the country or shedding of blood. The YWC leader said this in Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica