Buhari to NSCIA: I won’t allow religious prejudices influence my decisions

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he would never allow any religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of his decisions and policies. The President made this commitment yesterday at a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by its President- General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President warned that stoking ethnic and religious prejudices would not augur well for the development of the country, adding that his administration would continue to create the enabling environment for religious freedom as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Accordingtohim, thePresidentsaidtheFederalGovernmentwillcontinuetopromote religiousfreedomasitisaconstitutional responsibility.

While thanking the Muslim Ummah for promoting inter-religious dialogue in the country, Buhari noted that it was self-evident that if the country must work, Nigerians must continue to work together in spite of their ethnic, religious and political differences because Nigeria is their collective project. “Accordingly, the Federal Government under my leadership does not and will not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies. It is my solemn decision to be fair and just to all segments of society,” he stressed.

Buhari, who called on local community to avail the security agencies with information to ease their duties, equally assured the delegation that his government would do all within its power to bring the current state of insecurity to the barest minimum.

He said: “The Federal Government has worked tirelessly to combat insecurity and other challenges that are confronting the country. Security is a protracted problem but we are not relenting in our efforts. Not only are we equippingthemilitary, weare also boosting their morale to perform their constitutional duties without undue interference. We are also encouraging locales to enhance their intelligence gathering and timely remitting to the security agencies. “I acknowledge that security is the first responsibility of government but government cannot do it alone.

It requires stakeholders, such as yourselves. Therefore, I urge you to lend your support to the security agencies by providing information that may stem the tide of crimes and insecurity in the society.”

The President seized the opportunity to seek the support of the people on his government’s efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He called on the religious leaders to lend their voices in support of those basic but fundamental protocols that can significantly curtail the spread of this disease – washing of our hands, using facemasks and ensuring social distancing asmuchaspossible because theyhaveproventobe the first line of defence in the fight against the virus. “Furthermore and much more important, when the vaccines which we are working hard to procure for the nation arrive, please join in the drive to educate people that these vaccines are meant to save lives and protect everyone,” the President pleaded.”

