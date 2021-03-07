Buhari to Obasanjo @ 84: Nigeria’ll continue to look up to you for wisdom

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the country would continue to look up to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for wisdom as he celebrates his 84th birthday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari felicitated with the former Nigerian leader.

The President, on behalf of the government, wished the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president; Buhari prayed God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country

