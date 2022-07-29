News

Buhari to OGP Boss: Our budgeting process transparent, citizen-centred

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the nation’s budgeting processes have become more transparent, citizen centred and participatory.since the country became a signatory to the Open Government Partnership 2016. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership OGP Support Unit, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sanjay Pradhan, during which he itemized the benefits Nigeria has derived from joining the transparency body in 2016. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he committed Nigeria to the membership of the OGP at the London Anti- Corruption Summit because he was clear about the role the initiative would play in the fight against corruption. He disclosed that his government had developed and implemented two National Action Plans on the OGP adding that he would, by August, sign the third and final Action Plan in order to sustain the progress of the reforms.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities.   Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]
News

FEC meeting holds ahead of 2021 Budget presentation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari, presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council. The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday. While Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential […]
News

NASS, UBEC to shame states defaulting on projects, fund access

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Assembly has expressed its readiness to partner the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to name and shame states yet to access their counter funds and those not properly implementing projects. The Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services Prof. Julius Ihonvbare, who made the disclosure on Wednesday during the commission’s budget defence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica