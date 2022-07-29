Buhari to OGP Boss: Our budgeting process transparent, citizen-centred

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the nation’s budgeting processes have become more transparent, citizen centred and participatory.since the country became a signatory to the Open Government Partnership 2016. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership OGP Support Unit, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sanjay Pradhan, during which he itemized the benefits Nigeria has derived from joining the transparency body in 2016. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he committed Nigeria to the membership of the OGP at the London Anti- Corruption Summit because he was clear about the role the initiative would play in the fight against corruption. He disclosed that his government had developed and implemented two National Action Plans on the OGP adding that he would, by August, sign the third and final Action Plan in order to sustain the progress of the reforms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...