Buhari to OGP Boss: Our budgeting process transparent, citizen-centred

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the nation’s budgeting processes have become more transparent, citizen centred and participatory.since the country became a signatory to the Open Government Partnership 2016. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership OGP Support Unit, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sanjay Pradhan, during which he itemized the benefits Nigeria has derived from joining the transparency body in 2016. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he committed Nigeria to the membership of the OGP at the London Anti- Corruption Summit because he was clear about the role the initiative would play in the fight against corruption. He disclosed that his government had developed and implemented two National Action Plans on the OGP adding that he would, by August, sign the third and final Action Plan in order to sustain the progress of the reforms.
Related Articles
Ikpeazu charges security agencies to stamp out touting in Abia
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to check the activities of touts who block the highways, extort money and embarrass the government through their illegal activities. Ikpeazu gave the directive in Umuahia, the state capital, while handing over patrol vehicles to the Abia Ministry of Homeland Security […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FEC meeting holds ahead of 2021 Budget presentation
The President Muhammadu Buhari, presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council. The meeting is the last to be held before Buhari will lay the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. The presentation has been scheduled for Thursday. While Buhari presided over the meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NASS, UBEC to shame states defaulting on projects, fund access
The National Assembly has expressed its readiness to partner the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to name and shame states yet to access their counter funds and those not properly implementing projects. The Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education and Services Prof. Julius Ihonvbare, who made the disclosure on Wednesday during the commission’s budget defence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)