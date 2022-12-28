News Top Stories

Buhari To Police: Justice must be done on Raheem’s extra-judicial killing

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas day. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take the strongest possible action against the culprits already held in detention.

He said the incident was a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wake-up call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling, as well as protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the President said. In another development, the President condoled with the Olu of Warri, chiefs of the kingdom as well as family and friends of the Rone family over the passage of Chief S S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving chief.

He appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serve four monarchs as a high-ranking chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs, and commended the life of service lived by Rone to the younger generation. He urged his family and children to ensure that his good works were preserved, and his memories ever green. Similarly, the President has sent a message of condolence to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who lost his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba. The deceased was a sibling of the late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the President. In the condolence message, Buhari described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former Speaker and the larger Na’Abba family.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPOB exposing Ndigbo to danger, not pursuing Biafra – Uwazuruike

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has condemned the operations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under Mazi  Nnamdi Kanu.   Uwazuruike stated that IPOB’s activities are exposing Ndigbo to danger and undue animosity.   This is as Uwazuruike declared that the […]
News

Black Sunday:  Armed robbers kill two, accident claim three lives in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

It was a black Sunday in Ondo State when suspected armed robbers invaded a popular filling station in Akure, the state capital, and killed two security men attached to the station.   This development came as three passengers died while three others sustained injuries in a ghastly auto crash along Ondo/Ore road in Odigbo Local […]
News

ICC and its macabre dance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finally lost it. The decision of its outgoing prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate Nigeria’s Security Forces for human rights abuses and the equivalent of war crimes is one that the officials of that institution should have better weighed and advise against. Bensouda’s desperation to score achievements before leaving office is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica