Buhari To Police: Justice must be done on Raheem’s extra-judicial killing

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), shot by on-duty policemen on Christmas day. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take the strongest possible action against the culprits already held in detention.

He said the incident was a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wake-up call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling, as well as protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the President said. In another development, the President condoled with the Olu of Warri, chiefs of the kingdom as well as family and friends of the Rone family over the passage of Chief S S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving chief.

He appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serve four monarchs as a high-ranking chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs, and commended the life of service lived by Rone to the younger generation. He urged his family and children to ensure that his good works were preserved, and his memories ever green. Similarly, the President has sent a message of condolence to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, who lost his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba. The deceased was a sibling of the late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the President. In the condolence message, Buhari described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former Speaker and the larger Na’Abba family.

