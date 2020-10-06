News

Buhari to present 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 8, present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguish Senate to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Thursday 8th October,2020 to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.”

