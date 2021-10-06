News Top Stories

Buhari to present 2022 budget tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will, tomorrow, present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

 

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, gave the indication yesterday, after reading and referring to President Muhammadu Buhari’s submission of the revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework to the Senate Committee on Finance for further legislative input.

 

This was as the President hinted that the Federal Government’s Aggregate Expenditure (including GOEs and Projected-tied Loans) was projected to increase by N2.47 trillion, from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion earlier proposed.

 

President Buhari had, in a letter to the apex legislative chamber, dated October 4, 2021, explained that the revision was necessitated by the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 budget.

 

He noted that the underlying drivers of the 2022 fiscal projections, such as oil price benchmark, oil production volume, exchange rate, GDP growth, and inflation rate, reflect emergent realities and the macroeconomic outlook, and remained unchanged as in the previously approved 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP. “The PIA established a progressive fiscal framework aimed at encouraging investment in the Nigerian  Petroleum Industry.

 

This significantly alters the Oil and Gas fiscal terms and has necessitated changes in the 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal Framework. “The fiscal effects of PIA implementation are assumed to kick in by midyear 2022.

 

The revised 2022- 2024 Fiscal Framework is premised on a hybrid of January-June (based on current fiscal regime) and July-December (based on PIA fiscal regime), while 2023 and 2024 are now fully based on the PIA”, he said.

 

Accordingly, President Buhari listed the changes to the 2022 Fiscal Framework projections to include Gross Revenue projection decreased by N341.57 billion, from N8.870 trillion to  N8.528 trillion; decreased deductions for federally funded upstream projects costs and 13 percent derivation by N335.3 billion and N810.25 million respectively; and Net Oil and Gas revenue projection declined by N5.42 billion from N6.540 trillion to N6.535 trillion.

 

The President said that, also to be modified in the fiscal framework was a decline in Net Oil and Gas Revenue by N5.42 billion; and an increase in projected FGN’s Retained Revenue from N8.36 trillion to N10.13 trillion.

 

Giving a breakdown of the projected increase in Federal Government’s revenue, he said that N837.76 billion was from increase in revenue of Government Owned Enterprises; N697.6  billion from MDAs Internally Generated Revenue; the introduction of Education Tax of N306 billion and Dividend of N8.3 billion from the Bank of Industry as revenue lines; and FGN share of oil price royalty of N96.9 billion which is expected to be transferred to the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority based on the provisions of the PIA.

 

He added that the Federal Government’s Aggregate Expenditure (including GOEs and Projected-tied Loans) was projected to increase by N2.47 trillion, from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion.

 

Buhari noted that the increase in expenditure was due to N100 billion additional provision to INEC, to cater for the 2023 General Elections; and the provision of N54 billion to NASENI, which represents 1 percent FGN share of Federation Account.

