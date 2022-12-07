News

Buhari to receive G/Bissau highest honour today

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation. Buhari will honour the invitation by President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissolo Embalo for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include commissioning of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city. The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity. During the visit to Bissau, Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

 

Our Reporters

