Buhari to receive G/Bissau highest honour today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation. Buhari will honour the invitation by President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissolo Embalo for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include commissioning of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city. The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity. During the visit to Bissau, Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.
Related Articles
‘Terrorists have taken over 50% of our land’
The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, has cried out that 50 per cent of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State, has been taken over by terrorists. Haruna, who spoke at the Colloquium and Fund Raising event organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State, fears the country could be facing imminent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fidelity Bank lights up Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival
The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival has once again lived up to its billing as one of the most delightful Christmas experiences in Nigeria as it treated thousands of attendees to a breathtaking experience recently. This year’s edition which was underlined by leading financial institution -Fidelity Bank Plc –saw an estimated 55,000 on-site guests and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Pentagon bans service members from 3 US states
The Department of Defense on Monday announced that three U.S. states are prohibited for travel by its service members because of the constant spreading of COVID-19. Those do not include the recent flared-up hot spots of Texas and Arizona. California, Florida and Michigan are now the three states that service members are not allowed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)