Buhari to receive Sallah homage 2 years after COVID-19

Two years after the world’s biggest lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the traditional Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this signified a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest. According to him, those coming on invitation were required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

The President would receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day scheduled for either Sunday or Monday as to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.

Invited Guests for the event to be led by Muhammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary, Members of the Cabinet, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.

 

