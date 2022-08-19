News Top Stories

Buhari to Security Agents: Take fight to criminals, ensure their total elimination

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agents to take the fight to hideouts of criminal elements in the country and ensure their total elimination. This came as he directed the Ministry of Humanitar-ian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and its agencies to pay particular attention to the welfare of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East, in commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, 2022, in Maiduguri yesterday. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “The men and officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, security agencies and the Multi- National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency.

“I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North East region, without which the resettlement of the IDP’s would not be possible. “I, therefore, implore you not to relent in your efforts, continue to take the fight to their hideouts and ensure they are completely eliminated. “I also implore you to ensure adequate security for farmers in their farming activities.

Agricultural activities are most needed for settlement and development of the rural areas, and this can only be achieved if the farmers are sure of their safety.” On the directive to the Humanitarian ministry, the President affirmed government’s commitment to reducing the effect of disasters, climate change, insurgency and challenges of internally displaced persons.

“I urge the ministry and its agencies as well as state governments and the Special Committee I have set up under the chairmanship of the Vice President to come up with specific programmes and projects that respond to these emerging challenges of explosive ordnance, as well as that of children orphaned by insurgency.” World Humanitarian Day is commemorated annually on August 19. Buhari also used the occasion to appreciate Gen Theophilus Danjuma for his support in rehabilitating many IDPs in the North East; while thanking the UNDP, the European Union, the government of USA, United Kingdom and Germany as well as other foreign establishments for their support in complementing the administration’s effort to stabilise the North East region. While in Borno, Buhari commissioned the Bulunkutu Teachers’ Quarters on Airport Road and Molai 500 low-cost housing estate for IDPs constructed by the State Government with support from the Federal Government. In his welcome address, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum said the state was enjoying relative peace and stability, thanks to the sacrifices of gallant soldiers, security agencies, local vigilance groups and the MNJTF. Citing figures from Aid Worker Security Database, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed that since 2016, 35 aid workers have died, 22 wounded and 28 kidnapped.

 

