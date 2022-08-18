Buhari to Security Agents: Take fights to criminals, ensure their total elimination

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the security agents to take the fight to the hideouts of the criminal elements in the country and ensure their total elimination.

This came as he directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and its agencies to pay particular attention to the welfare of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Northeast in commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, 2022 in Maiduguri Thursday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: ”The Men and Officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, Security Agencies and the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) are very much appreciated for their commitment to the fight against insurgency.

”I commend their professionalism and tactical penetration to the hideout of the criminal elements, leading to appreciable improvement of the security situation in this North East Region, without which the resettlement of the IDP’s would not be possible.

”I, therefore, implore you not to relent in your efforts, continue to take the fight to their hideouts and ensure they are completely eliminated.

”I also implore you to ensure adequate security for farmers in their farming activities. Agricultural activities are most needed for settlement and development of the rural areas and this can only be achieved if the farmers are sure of their safety.”

On the directive to the Humanitarian Ministry, the President affirmed the government’s commitment to reducing the effect of disasters, climate change, insurgency and challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He urged the ministry to pay particular attention to emerging issues amid the return and rehabilitation of Nigerians displaced in the 13-year conflict and insurgency in the region.

Buhari specifically urged the ministry to look into emerging issues like increasing number of orphans and widows citing his experience with unexploded ordinances in the civil war which he said could pose serious dangers to returnees even after the conflict had ended as seen saw in the latest IED incident in Bama last week.

”I urge the ministry and its agencies as well as state governments and the special committee I have set up under the Chairmanship of the Vice President to come up with specific programmes and projects that respond to these emerging challenges of explosive ordnance as well as that of children orphaned by insurgency.”

On World Humanitarian Day, commemorated annually on August 19, Buhari commended all humanitarian aid workers that provide the much-needed assistance to those afflicted by the conflict.

The President led other guests at the event in Maiduguri to observe a minute’s silence in memory of all who lost their lives in disasters and humanitarian workers who died in the line of duty.

