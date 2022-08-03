Buhari To Security Forces: You’ve full freedom to deal with insecurity, end the madness

…condemns Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto attacks

…assures states of FG’s support

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has given security forces full freedom to deal with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. This is even as he condemned the recent attacks in Plateau, Sokoto and Kaduna states and consoled those who lost their loved ones. At least, seven people were killed in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen said to be herdsmen on Sunday.

The killing came less than 24 hours after 18 people lost their lives during a clash between bandits and vigilantes in the Wase Council Area of the state. In Kaduna, three people were reportedly killed and no fewer than 13 were abducted in Damari, Birnin-Gwari Local Government, on Friday following continuous attacks on the community by terrorists. In the same community, about three weeks ago, a clash between some bandits and a splinter Boko Haram group (Ansaru) left two locals dead.

Also, about 20 persons were killed in Duma village, Tureta Local Government of Sokoto State, by bandits last week. Apparently responding to these attacks, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement yesterday the President paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the terror attacks.

He said: “The President on Tuesday reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the Federal Government to the states.” Buhari said: “We have given security forces full freedom to deal with and bring to end this madness. “I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.”

