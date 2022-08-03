News Top Stories

Buhari To Security Forces: You’ve full freedom to deal with insecurity, end the madness

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…condemns Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto attacks

…assures states of FG’s support

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has given security forces full freedom to deal with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. This is even as he condemned the recent attacks in Plateau, Sokoto and Kaduna states and consoled those who lost their loved ones. At least, seven people were killed in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen said to be herdsmen on Sunday.

The killing came less than 24 hours after 18 people lost their lives during a clash between bandits and vigilantes in the Wase Council Area of the state. In Kaduna, three people were reportedly killed and no fewer than 13 were abducted in Damari, Birnin-Gwari Local Government, on Friday following continuous attacks on the community by terrorists. In the same community, about three weeks ago, a clash between some bandits and a splinter Boko Haram group (Ansaru) left two locals dead.

Also, about 20 persons were killed in Duma village, Tureta Local Government of Sokoto State, by bandits last week. Apparently responding to these attacks, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement yesterday the President paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the terror attacks.

He said: “The President on Tuesday reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the Federal Government to the states.” Buhari said: “We have given security forces full freedom to deal with and bring to end this madness. “I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector.   Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]
News Top Stories

Kalu: Nine presidential aspirants to step down for Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan. Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that an influential presidential […]
News

To fit into APC, Ayade must drop his style of governance – Ochala

Posted on Author Clement James

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, John Ochala, has welcomed the state governor, Ben Ayade into the party but advised him to drop his style of administration. Ochala, who spoke to our correspondent while reacting to the defection of the governor said although any party would want to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica