Buhari To Security: Shun behaviour that’ll tarnish your reputation

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned security agencies in the country to desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country in the forthcoming 2023 general election. The President gave the warning yesterday in his remarks at the commissioning of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) newly acquired estate in Idu-Karmo, Abuja. Warning them against compromising the democratic process, the President urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics ‘‘professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.’’

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari charged the security agencies that would be engaged with various support services in the 2023 elections to remain apolitical and maintain a high sense of professionalism. On the newly acquired DIA Estate, the President said the befitting accommodation should enhance productivity and coordination of activities of staff of the Agency, in view of increasing number of personnel to face new challenges and responsibilities. ”The significance of today’s occasion can be better understood by making the connection between shelter and productivity.

This underpins the administration’s vision for provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities. “’I am confident that these new premises will yield enormous shelter dividends to the Defence Intelligence Agency staff, their families and to the host locality.

”The acquisition of this accommodation is a great leap forward, but the envisaged benefits would be aborted without diligent maintenance,’’ he said, charging the new occupants to ensure the sustenance of the high standard of the facility.

”The Agency’s investment in staff accommodation complements our vision of achieving improved national security,’’ he said, commending the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj-Gen Samuel Adebayo for the laudable achievement. In his remarks, the CDI thanked the President for inaugurating the new estate, noting that the project would always be remembered by the DIA community as the President’s legacy gift for 2022.

 

