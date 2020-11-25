Buhari to Senate: Confirm Yakubu as INEC Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the Senate to confirm the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October, 2020, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, INEC for a second and final term.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the reappointment of the nominee, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.” Also, the President in a separate letter, requested the upper chamber to confirm Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner representing the North-West in INEC.

It reads: “The Senate is invited to note that, this request is sequel to the resignation of Abubakar Ahmed Nahuche, National Commissioner representing North-West, who served for four years in the Commission.”

