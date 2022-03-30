News

Buhari to Senate: Reposition secondary education, establish more health varsities

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill transmitted to the Senate. The bill was accompanied with a letter that was read on the floor of the upper chamber during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended. According to him, the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission Bill 2021 seeks to enforce standards and provide federal government intervention towards the repositioning of senior secondary education in the country. President Buhari, in another letter, also requested the Senate to pass the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State Bill 2021.

He said the bill, which was also transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration, sought to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo. He prayed for the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill by the upper chamber.

 

Our Reporters

