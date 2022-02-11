Buhari to SGF, CoS: Make APC attractive to the young, appoint youth with skills into boards

…backs robust succession plans, okays Presidential Panel on Youth

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated his Chief of Staff, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to ensure that all Ministers and Heads of agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all Boards and Committees of the Federal Government.

The President, who gave the directive while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group, said young peoples’ inclusion in governance would encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President asked the SGF, Boss Mustapha, to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that were yet to be constituted, next month.

He further directed Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff, and the SGF to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth Lobby group for better synergy and cross pollination of ideas and opportunities.

He urged both senior government officials to explore the establishment of a committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of ongoing Federal Government projects across the country.

He said the committee would provide feedback which will enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibility to account.

The President also welcomed the idea of the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Youth in liaison with the youth leader, requesting the SGF and the Chief of Staff to work out the modalities for its operationalization.

President Buhari told the APC Youth Lobby Group led by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed that the leadership of the party would ensure full participation of young people at all levels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...