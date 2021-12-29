Buhari to sign 2022 Appropriation Bill Friday

President Muhammmadu Buhari has received the Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly last week.

Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development through a WhatsApp mes- sage, said the President would sign the bill into law on Friday. It would be recalled that the National Assembly passed the bill last week by raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion.

The oil benchmark was equally adjusted from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62. The breakdown of the budget includes N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Saturday.

The transmission letter, with reference number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, which was addressed to the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and titled ‘Appropriation Bill, 2022,’ read: “In consonance with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please. “With my highest regards.”

It was further gathered that the budget signing ceremony would take place at the council chamber by 10 am on Friday.

Expected to join the President at the signing ceremony are: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and some presidential aides

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...