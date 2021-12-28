News

Buhari to sign 2022 Appropriation Bill to law Friday

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly last week.

Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development through a WhatsApp message, said the President would sign the bill into law on Friday.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly passed the bill last week by raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion.

The oil benchmark was equally adjusted from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

The breakdown of the budget includes N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

The 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Saturday.

It was further gathered that the budget signing ceremony would take place at the Council Chamber by 10 am on Friday.

Expected to join the President at the signing ceremony are: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and some presidential aides.

 

