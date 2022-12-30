News

Buhari to sign 2023 budget Tuesday – Lawan

…says some Nigerians see no good in Buhari regime

Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2023 Budget next Tuesday.
Lawan made this disclosure Friday after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
Lawan said he discussed Buhari’s recent additional loan request, the legislature’s support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the general elections, the 2023 Appropriation Bill and other national matters.
“We are looking forward to Mr. President signing the Appropriation Bill 2023, by the grace of God, on Tuesday.
“This is because we signed the documents yesterday, having lost some time because of some anomalous figures we had in the bill presented to the National Assembly.
“But thank God, the National Assembly in both chambers have passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 on Wednesday, and I’m sure that Mr. President and his team, on the executive side will work on what we have done. And the first thing on Tuesday, the first official working day of the year, I believe that Mr. President will be signing the Appropriation Bill 2023.”

 

