Buhari to sign MoU with Spain on extradition, transfer of convicted persons

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez. At a separate meeting during the visit, the first by the Nigerian leader, the President would also meet with the Head of State of  the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President would engage with the two leaders, and discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries.

 

The discussion would expectedly result in the signing of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding on a wide range of topics geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

 

Such areas include: Extradition and transfer of convicted persons, Mutual Legal Assistance, Cultural Matters, Cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

 

