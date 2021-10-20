Buhari to sign MoUs with Turkey

News Top Stories

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Nigeria yesterday.

 

According to a release by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Erdogan was expected to be accompanied by his wife, Emine, from Angola.

 

He is expected to depart the country for Togo after the visit. In the course of the visit, Erdogan and President Muhammadu Buhari are expected to consider about two-dozen bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and would authorize the signing of those on which there were concurrences. In addition to the bilateral discussions, Erdogan would hold a one-on-one meeting with Buhari.

 

He is also expected to inaugurate the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja, while Emine, accompanied by Mrs Aisha Buhari, is expected to open the newly renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

 

The school was renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency (TIKA). “Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations,” Shehu stated.

