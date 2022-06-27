Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as new CJN 

…as aide confirms Justice Muhammad’s resignation

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will later Monday swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was just as the Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah confirmed his Principal’s resignation.

Ahurakah, however, remained silent on why his principal resigned.

Justice Ariwoola is the next in seniority to Justice Muhammad.

Details later…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...