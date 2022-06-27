Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as new CJN 

…as aide confirms Justice Muhammad’s resignation
Tunde Oyesina, Abuja
Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will later Monday swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
This was just as the Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah confirmed his Principal’s resignation.
Ahurakah, however, remained silent on why his principal resigned.
Justice Ariwoola is the next in seniority to Justice Muhammad.
Details later…