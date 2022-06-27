Top Stories

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as new CJN 

…as aide confirms Justice Muhammad’s resignation

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will later Monday swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was just as the Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad,  Ahuraka Yusuf Isah confirmed his Principal’s resignation.

Ahurakah, however, remained silent on why his principal resigned.

Justice Ariwoola is the next in seniority to Justice Muhammad.

Details later…

 

News Top Stories

DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu after army’s release

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Department of State Services (DSS) said the Army has handed over Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu to it further questioning, according to TheCable. Speaking on the development when contacted by TheCable Lifestyle on Saturday, Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, said the ace actor is currently in the custody of the secret police.   Although Afunaya declined further […]
News Top Stories

5 die, 13 injured, 25 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Govt begins probe into cause Tragedy struck at the popular Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, early yesterday morning, as a gas tanker exploded, killing five persons with about 13 persons severely injured. This is even as Sheraton Lagos Hotel, which is one of the properties located within the vicinity of the inferno, has assured the safety of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari yet to communicate his position on electoral act – Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday said it has not received any communication from President Muhammadu Buhari as to whether he will sign or reject the Electoral Act Amendment Bill currently before him. Chairman of the House Appropriation Committee, Hon. Mukhtar Aliyu Betara (APC Borno), made this known in an interview with journalists after a closed […]

